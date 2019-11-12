Mumbai: Gopal Bedi screen name (Ranjeet) is known for the protagonist roles in Hindi film industry. Today is his birthday and on this occasion we will tell you some interesting stories of Ranjeet’s life.

In an interesting story, Rekha once left film because of date issue. Rekha wanted to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan, so she tried to change the schedule of her film and when it didn’t work, she quit the film.

In 90s, Ranjeet was making a film titled Kaarnama and he signed Rekha and Dharmendra for the film. Rekha and Big B’s affair was at peak in those days. The film’s schedule was set for the evening shift, but Rekha was upset by this.

At first, she kept silent, but later she asked Ranjeet, “Can you change the film schedule to the morning shift? I want to spend the evening with Amitabh?” Since Rekha was the lead of the film, Ranjeet had to accede to the request. The actor had also mentioned this in an interview few years ago.

Ranjeet was very upset about his film. Seeing his condition, Dharmendra advised Ranjeet to sign Anita Raj in the film instead of Rekha, but Ranjeet again made this film with Vinod Khanna and Farah Naaz. Despite of the large cast, the film flopped at the box office. According to Ranjeet, Rekha eventually didn’t do the film because of Amitabh Bachchan.