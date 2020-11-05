Mumbai: Today is Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday.

Virat is the only batsman in the world to score a double century in four consecutive series. He married actress Anushka Sharma and the couple is expecting a child soon. But even today Virat does not forget the days when he used to call Anushka and cry like a child.

Virat married Anushka after dating her for a long time. The two love each other immensely and encourage each other in their work. Virat and Anushka first met during a shampoo ad in 2013.

During an interview, Anushka said that Virat is sensitive in real life. Virat himself has revealed this in an interview that he had cried a lot while talking to Anushka. This was after he received a call in which he was informed that he is going to become the Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

Virat had further said that he never imagined his career would take off from a cricket academy to become a Test captain. Notably, Virat was made the Test captain of the Indian team in the year 2014.

Virat does not forget to show his love for Anushka even on the field. Once, Virat hit a century against Sri Lanka in November 2014 and then gave a flying kiss to Anushka . The video of the incident went viral on social media. Recently another video surfaced in which he was asking his pregnant wife about food. The couple is about to welcome their first child in January.

