Mumbai: Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai debutant Ameesha Patel turns a year older Tuesday. She is one of the rare actresses whose first film was a blockbuster hit.

She rose to prominence after featuring in Gadar (2001) opposite Sunny Deol.

There were reports that businessman Ness Wadia had a crush on Ameesha. They both met for the first time at a famous gym in Bombay and love blossomed between them. Ness wanted to marry Ameesha but she wanted to pursue a career in films and their relationship ended in breakup.

Notably, Ness also was in the news for his affair with actress Preity Zinta for years.

After splitting from Ness, Ameesha’s name was associated with director-producer Vikram Bhatt.

Later, it caused a rift between the Patel and Bhatt families with Ameesha running through a financial crisis after her father used her hard-earned money to resurrect a family business, causing misunderstandings between her and her parents. In July 2004, Ameesha sent a legal notice to her father for mismanaging her accounts and assets amounting to Rs 120 million and demanding the money back.

However, the relationship between Ameesha and Vikram did not last long and in 2008 the two broke up.

Ameesha is often seen in big parties. She also had a bitter fight with TV actor Kushal Tandon because of which she came in the headlines.

Ameesha is frequently cited as one of the most gorgeous Hindi film actresses. She has featured on the cover of Maxim India three times, as well as other men magazines such as The Man, FHM and Man’s World.