Mumbai: Superhit Hindi film actress Meenakshi Seshadri ruled the film screen in the eighties and nineties.

In many of her films, Meenakshi made a place in the hearts of the people via her powerful performance. Born 16 November 1963, Meenakshi worked with every major actor of that era. Meenakshi and singer Kumar Sanu were said to have been liking each other.

Sanu and Meenakshi first met on the set of Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jurm. In this film, he sang the most popular song Jab Koi Baat Badge Jaye and soon they started a relationship.

Sanu and Meenakshi kept their affair hidden for three years. Sau was married at that time. The news of this matter was also reported to his wife Rita Bhattacharya. She finally filed for divorce in 1994. While Rita got the custody of their three sons, Sanu had accessed the rights to his children only by paying a fixed alimony per month.

In an interview, Sanu’s secretary had said, ”Sanu has many ‘girlfriends’ and for now, he is dating the popular actress Meenakshi Seshadri.”

During this time, Sanu and Meenakshi’s relationship suffered due to the unpleasant divorce. After getting divorced, Sanu broke his relationship with Meenakshi.

After some time Meenakshi suddenly said goodbye to films and in the year 1997, married an investment banker and shifted abroad. Sanu and Meenakshi never talked about their affair.