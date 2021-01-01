Mumbai: Versatile actress Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday today on New Year January 1. Vidya who has played serious roles in films like Kahaani, Dirty Picture, Ishqiya and Paa, once feared that she would never get film offers.

On her birthday, let’s tell you some unknown interesting things related to Vidya.

Vidya was born in a Tamil family. Vidya started her acting career at the age of 16 with Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial Hum Paanch but Vidya always wanted to make her career in films. Despite several attempts, she failed in Malayalam and Tamil films.

Vidya Balan, who had made her mark in the Hindi film industry, initially got a chance to work in a Malayalam film with South Indian film actor Mohanlal when she was struggling with acting in films. However, the film was shut down for some reason and Vidya was blamed for this and was also called ill-fated.

Producers feared to work with her as she was considered bad luck. She was bringing bad luck to movies due to which many movies either stopped halfway.

She was heavily criticized for her weight and for her attire in the films like Hey Babyy and Kismat Konnection. Vidya was so disappointed that she decided to leave the industry. However, Vidya was praised for films like Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Then there was no turning back and the rest as they is history.

The actress’s fate was changed by the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. She received the National Award for Best Actress for this film that also starred Emraan Hashmi.

Vidya Balan married to Siddharth Roy Kapur, a producer and brother of actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two first met during a Filmfare Award show. The two became friends after the first meeting and later the friendship turned into love. The two married on December 14, 2012.