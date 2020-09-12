In India, nightclubs usually play Hindi, Punjabi or English beats to which people are seen dancing. But, have you ever seen a nightclub where people dance to Sanskrit songs?

You must be very surprised to hear this, but there is also a country in the world, where people dance to Sanskrit songs. Today we will tell you about this unique nightclub.

People usually have an unusual nightclub experience in Argentina when they are in “Groove” one of the trendiest night clubs of Buenos Aires. The DJ here does not play Salsa, Samba or Reggaeton. Instead, the club here vibrates with Sanskrit songs…

The name of this country is Argentina, where there is a nightclub called Grove in the capital city of Buenos-Aires. Here songs like Ganesh Sharanam, Govinda-Govinda, Jai-Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol and Jai Krishna Hare (devotional songs) are played and people can be seen dancing on these songs.

Located in Argentina, this Night Club is unique in all respects. You will be surprised to know that this Buenos-Aires nightclub is not a small nightclub, but here around 800 people are seen banging songs together.

In fact, Viswanathan, an Indian diplomat, visited Argentina in 2012 and shared his experiences. He revealed that neither liquor nor people are seen smoking in that nightclub.

Even drugs are prohibited in this nightclub and meat and fish are not available. Only soft drinks, fruit juice and vegetarian food are available here. Rodrigo, who sings in this nightclub, says that the body’s connection with the soul is established through mantras, yoga, meditation, music and dance.

Despite the loud music and wild dancing in the nightclub, the singers and the audience maintain a sense of respect and reverence to the Sanskrit mantras and the Indian gods. The atmosphere is clearly spiritual and conducive to the uplifting of the soul. The music and dance go on for four hours. The audiences leave the hall with smiles and more peace and joy in their hearts.