Jharsuguda: A bank official had the fright of his life when he went to an ATM here to place new cash into the machine. When he opened the machine to introduce fresh notes he was shocked to find a King Cobra inside it hissing loudly. How it got there is anybody’s imagination.

The official screamed and ran for his life. Luckily for him, the snake did not chase him. King cobras are known to be very aggressive and they strike at lightning speed at anything that moves in close proximity to them.

The bank official then informed the police who called in snake-catchers to capture the reptile. They arrived and managed to capture the snake from the kiosk. It was then released inside a forest nearby. A large crowd which had gathered in front of the kiosk then heaved a sigh of relief.

It can however, safely be said that in the coming days users of the ATM will certainly feel a bit apprehensive when they step into the kiosk.

PNN