Nabarangpur: A family at Gulipatna sahi in Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district is mourning the death of a parrot. The bereaved family is observing all the rituals that are observed for a departed family member.

An ex-soldier Lochan Swain lives at Gulipatna Sahi. For 30 long years, they had tamed a parrot. Ruby, the parrot, had become a family member of the Swain family. All the members had developed a kind of relationship with Ruby.

Possibly due to old age, Ruby breathed her last Wednesday. The bereaved family performed her last rites as per the Hindu tradition.

“Ruby was very much like a family member. It will be difficult for us to forget the moments we had shared with her. We have performed her last rites following all the Hindu rituals. And now we are observing all the shraddh rituals,” observed a family member.

Umerkote residents were in awe for the unheard of relationship between the Swain family members and a bird.

