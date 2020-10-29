Rourkela: In a bizarre development, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has served a defaulter notice of over Rs 28 crore to Rajendra Kumar Palai Thursday, who happens to be a driver and resides at Sector-20 area in Rourkela city.

Palai has been charged with gross tax liability under Section 74(5). The department claims that he has received taxable goods amounting to over Rs 23.96 crore. He has also defrauded about Rs 4.31 crore under CGST and SGST on the strength of fake invoice.

The department has demanded Palai to pay the tax amount along with the amount of applicable interest and penalty under Section 74(5), failing which a show-cause notice would be issued.

However, the accused is clueless about any such transaction or tax fraud, claimed to have been conducted by him.

“I could learn from the notice that somebody has opened a fake firm named RP Enterprises based in Cuttack. A few GST officials had come to my house for investigation in this connection”, Palai said.

Palai had given his personal documents to a person who is known to him. He might have misused the credentials, the man added.

“I have neither carried out any business transaction, nor I am involved in any fraud”, refuting the charge Palai expressed.

PNN