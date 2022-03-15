Berhampur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress seem to be on the back foot in the elections to the 42-ward strong Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on the other hand are all set to sweep the polls.

The BJD has already stolen a march of their rivals by winning three wards uncontested. The three who have been elected unopposed are Surendra Moharana (ward-32), Samir Mishra (ward-35) and R Pabani (ward-15).

The plight of the BJP is quite understandable has it has failed to field a candidate in six wards. To top their woes, the woman candidate for corporator in ward-25 has disappeared. BJP nominees have taken back their nominations in ward 13, 15, 24, 32 and 35.

BJP leader Kanhu Pati, who is looking after party’s campaigning for the urban local body polls however, alleged that supporters of the ruling party had forced and threatened the BJP candidates into withdrawing their nominations.

Also read: Cyber crimes on the rise in Malkangiri district

However, others observed that without going through political status of the nominees in some wards, the selection process was conducted in a hurried manner by the saffron party. That is the reason why the BJP is in a sorry state of affairs as far as the elections to the BeMC are concerned.

Congress as expected is lagging far behind in campaigning. The party leaders had discussed organizational matter at a meeting here Friday. Congress district unit president Ramesh Jena will work out strategy and campaign for the party mayoral nominee Manju Rath. It should also be stated here that the Congress has failed to field candidates in 17 wards. However, in some wards it has decided to support independent candidates.