Malkangiri: Incidents of cyber crimes are on the rise in Malkangiri district. The district reported 2,068 incidents of cyber crimes in 2021, a report said. The fraudsters are defrauding innocent and gullible people on the pretext of helping them in making attractive financial gains through deposits and investments.

It becomes easy for the fraudsters to dupe such people in Malkangiri district where the majority of the population is tribal. As a result, the criminals find it easy to trick the people and wipe off their money saved in their bank accounts or other forms of deposits. The spiraling incidents of cyber crimes has sparked concern among the residents

According to data available from the district cyber office, cyber related crimes have been reported from almost from all the police stations in the district. Reports said that over 1,599 cyber crime related cases were registered in various police stations of the district in 2020. The number of such case showed an alarming increase in 2021.

Among the cases reported in 2020, police have filed chargesheets in 1,522 cases while investigation in 77 cases is underway. Similarly, 2,068 cases were registered in various police stations in 2021. Among these cases, chargesheets have been framed in 1,524 cases while probe of 544 cases is still underway.

Observers and senior police officials however, said that the actual figure on cyber crimes could be much more as majority of the cases goes unreported.