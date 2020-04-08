Bhubaneswar: In a bid to meet shortage of blood during this crisis period, ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday urged its party workers to hold blood donation camps through Jiban Bindu programme to combat the lack of availability of blood in state.

BJD general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Das Burma, on behalf of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressed gratitude to the four and half crore people of Odisha for combating the pandemic with patience.

“I request all elected representatives (MPs, MLAs), all representatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), municipal corporations, block chairmen and all elected representatives, and countless workers and well-wishers of BJD to combat the lack of availability of blood through Jiban Bindu programme and at this time of crisis carry out our social responsibility,” he said.

He requested the countless workers and well-wishers of BJD to accept this appeal of the Chief Minister and turn it into a social movement.

“At this time of crisis, as directed by our president, I request the countless workers and well-wishers of Biju Janata Dal to ensure that not one person in their area stays without food. They should consider each person without food as a member of their family, stand with them and in the process set an example for society,” Das Burma said.

He requested all party workers to accept this as social responsibility and work towards it.

The CM has also appealed that the people at this time of disaster should follow the guidelines provided by the Health department. And if they venture out from their home for some very important activity, they should wear masks without fail, he added.