Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Wednesday appointed eight senior vice presidents, nine vice presidents and a general secretary (headquarters) for smooth conduct of party affairs.

According to a press notification issued by BJD’s general secretary (media affairs) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, the senior vice-presidents are: Anang Uday Singh Deo, Prasanna Acharya, Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Prafulla Samal, Bijayshree Routray, Lal Bihari Himirika, Ananta Das and Bimbadhar Kuanr.

The party also appointed nine vice presidents and gave them charges of various programmes and specific tasks in the party fold.

The vice presidents are:

Mangala Kisan – In charge of Tribal Empowerment & Minority Affairs

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resources Development

Debi Prasad Mishra – In charge of Odisha: Mo Parivar

Bikram Keshari Aurkh – In charge of Environment

Usha Devi – In charge of Social Welfare

Pramila Mallik – In charge of Women Empowerment

Badri Narayan Patra – In charge of Regional Development

Pradip Kumar Amat – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

Padmanav Behera – In charge of SC Empowerment

Besides, BJD appointed Sanjay Kumar Das Burma as General Secretary Headquarters, the notification added.

