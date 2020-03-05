Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das was appointed as the organisational secretary of Biju Janata Dal Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement on the occasion the 140th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. Following this, Pranab will be in charge of the organisational affairs of the party. The legislator had played a vital role for BJD in the 2014 and 2019 general elections in the state.

Das, a three-time MLA from Jajpur, enjoys CM Patnaik’s trust. Das also played a key role in the huge win of BJD candidate Rita Sahu in the Bijepur by-polls.

It is worth mentioning that the position of organisational secretary is something that the ruling party did not have before.

