Rourkela: A war of words has ensued between BJD and BJP over the inordinate delay in conduct of the muchhyped Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) election which has been overdue since 2013. The last election was held in 2008. The slugfest started after Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak raised the issue in the ongoing Assembly session.

Sarada asked, “Whether the government of the day is aware of the fact that the election to Rourkela Municipal Corporation has not been held since 2013.” The question stirred up a hornet’s nest as BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapaty retaliated by saying, “Sarada babu should ask himself instead of asking the new government. He should not forget that his party was in power for the last 24 years and the term of RMC expired during BJD’s tenure.” Senapaty lampooned Sarada by terming his statement as “a big joke and nothing else”. He said, “The Rourkela MLA should not forget that he was the labour minister during the BJD’s term and he must recall what he has done for the RMC election to happen. He should not forget that when BJP and other social institutions were putting pressure on the government to set in motion the RMC polls, he was maintaining a studied silence.” When Rourkela Municipality was declared a Municipal Corporation in 2014, two gram panchayats – Jhartarang and Jagda – along with some other areas were included in it. However, this led to public resentment and the issue reached the Orissa High Court where the matter is yet sub-judice. Senapaty further stated, “Sarada was tightlipped over the issue and now he is raising questions on the ability of a two-month-old government.

Did the previous government try to address the issues of Jagda and Jhartarang by speaking to the residents there? No, the BJD leaders are good at shedding crocodile tears. This is the reason why Jagda and Jhartarang could not participate in the panchayat election.” Terming the tenure of Sarada from 2013 to 2024 as autocratic, the BJP spokesperson said, “He did nothing and now he is trying to shift the blame to us.” Replying to Sarada’s question, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chanda Mohapatra said, “The government will initiate steps to do the needful as per the decision of the High Court.” Senapaty supported the minister’s statement and said the MLA should have some patience. Sarada could not be reached for his reactions over phone.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP