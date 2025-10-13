Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday strongly condemned the gang rape of a woman medical student from Odisha in West Bengal’s Durgapur and questioned the Odisha BJP government’s response to sexual assault cases within the state.

In a press statement, the party accused that BJP government in the state of not showing such promptness in many rape cases that take place in Odisha.

“While the promptness shown by the Odisha government in condemning the Durgapur gang rape case is welcome, the same seriousness is missing when such violence against women take place in the state. Many such incidents have been suppressed without justice,” BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty alleged.

The party also questioned the absence of central and state women’s commissions in Odisha during similar incidents, while both were quick to visit Durgapur.

Mohanty cited official data claiming 37,611 cases of crimes against women occurred in Odisha in the last 14 months.

The BJD mentioned the alleged gang rape cases on Gopalpur beach and in Puri district and the death of a woman college student in Balasore following sexual harassment.

The party further accused BJP MLA Santosh Khatua of using derogatory language against a senior woman leader, alleging that no action had been taken against him.

“Though all these incidents made national headlines, the NCW and SCW were not seen in Odisha,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in-charge of the women and child development department, said that she spoke to NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who has taken cognisance of the Durgapur incident.

“The NCW has deputed a fact-finding team and, based on its findings and observations, has issued strong recommendations to the West Bengal government, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused, quality medical care for the victim, and strict institutional accountability,” Parida said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, Parida also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks suggesting girls should not go out at night.

“A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee saying this has shocked not only me but also nearly five crore women of West Bengal. It is both surprising and insulting,” she said.

Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha president Aishwarya Biswal in a statement alleged that the BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, was silent on the Durgapur gang rape incident.

“Patnaik’s silence has made it clear that both of them (Naveen and Mamata) adopt anti-women stance. Both of them support each other in various incidents. Even in such a sensitive incident, Patnaik is maintaining silence”, Biswal alleged.

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also condemned Banerjee’s reported remarks, calling them “blatant victim blaming”.

“Suggesting that girls should not be allowed outside at night is blatant victim blaming and a gross distortion of the real issue. Ensuring safety is the responsibility of the state and its institutions, not something to be achieved by restricting women’s freedom,” the Congress state president said.

He said the real leadership lies in prevention through stronger security, better infrastructure and genuine accountability.

“Such remarks undermine the very ideals of women’s empowerment that West Bengal Government claims to champion. It’s time to move beyond regressive thinking and work towards a society where women can move freely and safely without any fear,” Das said in a X post.

Meanwhile, the women activists of both the BJP and the Congress held separate demonstrations in the city, condemning the Durgapur gang rape and demanding justice for the victim and her family.