Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal and the Congress in Odisha have decided to boycott the two-day orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs starting Saturday.

Both the opposition parties Friday alleged that the tradition and dignity of the Odisha Assembly have been “lowered” as the programme would be inaugurated by a Union minister instead of the chief minister of the state who is also the leader of the House.

Initially, it was decided that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would inaugurate the programme while Union Health Minister J P Nadda would give the valedictory address.

However, after the opposition’s protest, the names of Pradhan and Nadda were dropped from the guest list.

As per the modified schedule, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be inaugurating the programme and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh will deliver the valedictory address.

However, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD maintained that its legislators would not attend the event.

“The MLA orientation programme is being held like a political programme,” Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik alleged.

Her party has informed Speaker Surama Padhy about the decision in a letter.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam had earlier said that his party MLAs would also not attend the programme. However, following modification in the schedule and guest list, he said that the issue would be discussed by the party.

Congress MLA C S Raazen Ekka, however, said they will boycott the orientation programme as Congress feels that the dignity of the House has been lowered.

Reacting to the development, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “BJD and Congress MLAs should attend the programme as it is being held for the newly elected members. The BJD has been making an issue out of a non-issue. The Speaker has already requested the leader of the opposition to attend the function.”

Justifying her party’s decision, Pramila Mallik, in a letter to the Speaker, said that like any other legislature in the country, the Odisha Assembly too has its own traditions and conventions.

“Inviting a central minister to inaugurate the programme and address the MLAs within assembly premises goes against the established conventions of the dignity of the assembly,” she said in the letter.

She also said that the chief minister is the head of the government of Odisha and he is the leader of the House.

“It is undignified to make the CM an ordinary speaker at the function within the assembly premises,” she added.

The orientation programme is being held for the 84 first-time MLAs. Of them, 54 are from BJP, 18 from BJD and nine from Congress, while there are three Independent legislators.

PTI