Khandapara: Filing of nominations has started in 22 panchayats under this block in Nayagarh district, but more than one aspirant for sarpanch posts in all the panchayats has become a headache for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in this block, a report said.

Many senior leaders of the ruling party had pinned hopes to fight elections in their respective areas, but seat reservation has spoiled their hopes.

To hold their way in their areas, they are lobbying to field their spouses or loyalists as sarpanch nominees. The scenario is now almost common in all the panchayats.

It is said that if the senior leaders are deprived of getting party tickets, they are likely to revolt and weigh the option of contesting as Independents. Similar situation was found in case of zilla parishad zones.

The BJP and Congress are in the lookout for such mess in the ruling party, but it remains to be seen how far they will cash in on the situation arising out of squabbles in the ruling party.

