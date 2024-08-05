Bhubaneswar: The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha Monday constituted a 15-member committee, which will coordinate with various district-level organisations of the party and oversee their activities across the state.

The panel will be headed by former BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, informed the Leader of Opposition and party chief Naveen Patnaik.

Though the BJD’s district-level organisations are functional, the party had suspended its state-level committee after the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, sources said.

The new committee will also work as a bridge between the state party president and its district chiefs.

“We have been asked to oversee the activities of the party in every nook and corner of Odisha, beginning from the highest level to the grass-root level. The committee will coordinate with all those working in the field,” Mishra told PTI.

The other members of the panel include senior party leaders like Pramila Mallik, Niranjan Pujari, BK Arukha and PK Deb.

The committee has representation of senior leaders from different regions of the state, he added.

PTI