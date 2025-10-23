Bhubaneswar: Reacting to the BJD leaders’ allegation following the arrest of Ganjam district unit president of BJD Bikram Panda and 11 others, the BJP termed the remarks immature and inappropriate. “The BJD leaders’ remarks are immature and inappropriate. Everyone should cooperate with the ongoing investigation, and criminals must not be shielded,” BJP state vice-president Jatin Mohanty said.

On BJD leaders’ allegation against a state minister, Mohanty said, “If they have evidence against the minister, they should go to the court and get justice instead of making fake allegations.” Senior BJP leader and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari alleged that the BJD was protecting the criminals. “The BJD is doing injustice towards Odisha by supporting the criminals and crime,” the minister said, adding that the BJD should cooperate in the ongoing probe.