Jajpur: Jajpur’s ruling BJD MP Sarmistha Sethy turned a Good Samaritan by rescuing a woman seriously injured in a road accident and admitting her to a hospital, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday when Sethy was going to the district headquarters to attend an official meeting. On the way, she saw the middle-aged woman lying on the road in Gokhana area with grievous injuries, they said.

The lawmaker took the woman in her vehicle and admitted her to the district hospital, where she also stayed for around 30 minutes to take stock of the treatment.

The injured woman’s condition is critical and she has been put under 48-hour observation in the hospital, treating doctors said.

The accident took place when the woman and her brother from Kendrapara were travelling on a two-wheeler to Jajpur to attend a wedding ceremony, locals said.

However, she somehow fell down from the motorcycle and sustained grievous injuries but her brother was unaware of it and moved ahead, they added.

