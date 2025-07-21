New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A delegation of BJD MPs Monday met the 15-year-old girl, who is struggling for her life after suffering 70 per cent burn injuries, at AIIMS Delhi and enquired about her health condition, party sources said.

The girl was set on fire by three unidentified miscreants when she was returning home from her friend’s house in Balanga area in Odisha’s Puri district Saturday morning.

She was first rushed to the government hospital in Pipili and later admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment Sunday.

Her condition remained critical, as per the hospital bulletin issued Sunday.

The delegation of BJD MPs that visited AIIMS Delhi comprised Sasmit Patra, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi.

They met the victim and also interacted with the attending doctors to enquire about her health condition. They also met the family members of the victim and assured them of all possible support.

Taking to X, Mangaraj said, “Under the directions of Hon’ble BJD President Shri @Naveen_Odisha, we, the BJD Rajya Sabha MPs, met the Balanga (Nimapada) burn victim at AIIMS, New Delhi. We discussed her health conditions with the medical team and also spoke to her uncle.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, had also visited the Balanga victim Saturday, sources said.

