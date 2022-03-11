Bhanjanagar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to grab the post of chairpersons in Bhanjanagar, Jagannathprasad and Belaguntha blocks of Ganjam district, as the party has the magic numbers for its leaders. However, the party has kept secret the names of candidates for the chairperson posts in Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad blocks.

The party is likely to give the Belaguntha chairperson post to BJD’s block president Prashant Nayak. However, speculations are rife about candidates, preferably women, for chairpersons for Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad blocks.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha has discussed with party-backed samiti members about the chairperson candidate in Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad. Party sources said that names of the candidates will be announced just a few hours before the nomination filing for the block chairpersons March 12. In such a situation, hopefuls are keeping their fingers crossed.

Some samiti members said the minister will take a call about the block chairperson candidates.

On the other hand, Prashant along with 11 samiti members are holed up in an undisclosed location and will reach the block office well before the nomination filing.

Meanwhile, after scrutiny of nomination papers, BJD councillors were found uncontested in four wards in the 15-ward strong Bhanjanagar NAC. In ward 14, the candidature of BJP’s councillor nominee Ramesh Chandra Behera was cancelled.

For the post of chairperson in Bhanjanagar NAC, the BJD has fielded Gopabandhu Mohapatra, Congress Bikram Bisoyi and BJP Shibnanada Mohapatra while Independent candidate Ramesh Chandra Behera is also in the fray.

