New Delhi: Supporting the Special Protection Group (SPG) Amendment Bill, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya Tuesday took a jibe on the protest by Congress party against the Union government’s decision to withdraw the SPG security cover from the Gandhi family.

Speaking on the SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the BJD Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha expressed highest gratitude to the contribution of Gandhi family to the nation and stated that he didn’t find any logic in providing SPG cover to the Gandhi family when there is no threat.

“I don’t deny the fact that the contribution of Gandhi family to the nation is incomparable. But there is no logic in the proposition that ‘my daughter, my son, my son-in-law should be provided SPG security’. Government is the competent authority to judge the threat perception to an individual and accordingly to provide security cover,” Acharya said.

The senior BJD leader said that if government believes that there is no threat to Gandhi family then they can reduce the security cover. He said that the government is the appropriate authority to take decision on security matters. He also said that the Union government should time to time review the security threats to all leaders.

Notably, the SPG (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which amends the SPG Act, 1988, was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill amends this provision to state that the SPG will provide security to the Prime Minister, and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. It will also provide security to any former Prime Ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him. This security will be provided for a period of five years from the date on which he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister.

The Congress and opposition parties had opposed the Bill citing that the Centre has brought the Bill with a vindictive approach to withdraw SPG cover from Gandhi family.