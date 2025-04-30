Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday urged the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to intervene and take action on alleged rising child abuse cases in the state and also “deteriorating” law and order situation, particularly in Ganjam district.

A delegation of the BJD submitted a memorandum to the OHRC and expressed the party’s deep concern about child abuse in the state and cited the instance of the recent rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Ganjam district.

Earlier Tuesday, a BJD fact-finding team had visited the victim’s village to express solidarity with the grieving family.

“This tragic case is not an isolated incident. Since the BJP government assumed power, there has been a surge in child abductions, torture, sexual harassment, and murders across Odisha. The police administration’s failure to contain this wave of crimes has instilled widespread fear and insecurity,” the BJD memorandum said.

The delegation also shared statistics with OHRC, highlighting the “breakdown” of law and order in Ganjam district over the past month alone. It has been reported 15 cases of murder, 28 attempted murders, and 35 incidents of temple thefts recently, the party said.

“Most disturbingly is a sharp rise in the cases of rape of minors, not just in Ganjam but across the entire state. These figures reflect a deeply concerning collapse of public safety and an urgent need for systemic intervention,” the party said.

The BJD urged for OHRC’s immediate intervention to address the “rising cases” of child sexual abuse and “lawlessness” in the state. The party urged for immediate action from the Home department, formation of a high-level expert committee, mandatory parent-teacher meetings focused on child safety, utilisation of Anganwadi centres as safe day-care spaces for 365 days, and inclusion of sex education and gender sensitisation in school curricula.

“The BJD urges the OHRC to take immediate cognisance of this crisis and act decisively to protect the rights and lives of Odisha’s children. We remain committed to working with the commission and all stakeholders to ensure justice and prevent future tragedies,” the memorandum said.

PTI