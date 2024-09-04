Bhubaneswar: Projecting the UNESCO Kalinga Prize as a symbol of Odia pride, Opposition BJD Wednesday demanded passage of a resolution in the Assembly supporting the continuation of the international science award.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour in the Assembly by BJD members Goutam Buddha Das and Kalikesh Singh Deo. They emphasised that Odisha has gained international recognition through the UNESCO Kalinga Prize, which has been awarded since 1952 in honour of the ancient name of of the state, Kalinga.

Das expressed concern that the Centre has discontinued its support for the award, highlighting that it is the only international prize with the name of an Indian state attached to it. “The UNESCO Kalinga Prize is a unique honour for Odisha, and its discontinuation would be a loss,” Das said.

On August 12, BJD president and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik had written to Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh urging continued support for the Kalinga Prize.

In his letter, Patnaik expressed dismay over the Ministry of Science & Technology’s decision to withdraw support, emphasising that the prize is the only international award from India dedicated to the popularisation of science.

Patnaik stressed that the prize has become a symbol of Odia identity on the global stage and represents a cherished legacy for the people of the state.

The two BJD lawmakers noted that the award was established by Odisha’s former CM and renowned leader Biju Patnaik in 1952 with a generous grant of 1,000 pounds from the Kalinga Foundation Trust.

Singh Deo suggested that if the Centre is unable to support the prize, the Odisha government should consider taking on the responsibility to ensure its continuation.

So far, the prize has been awarded to 72 scientists including seven Nobel laureates – Louis de Brogile, Julian Huxley, Bertrand Russel, Karl von Frisch, Arthur C Clarke, Fred Hoyle and Sergei Kapitza, among others, the BJD MLAs pointed out.

