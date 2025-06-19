Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep concern over the law-and-order situation in Odisha, women leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Thursday warned of launching state-wide street protests if immediate action is not taken to restore public safety.

BJD Vice President and MLA Pramila Mallik, along with Senior General Secretaries Snehangini Chhuria, Tukuni Sahu, Rajashree Mallik, and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, jointly voiced their alarm over the decline in public safety and governance during the past year.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders accused the BJP-led state government of failing to deliver effective governance and instead focusing on spreading false propaganda.

They strongly criticised the government for its inability to maintain law and order, particularly regarding the safety of women and children.

“The number of crimes against women has increased sharply, indicating a complete breakdown of the law and order machinery,” they stated.

Pramila Mallik remarked that it would have been more appropriate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha only after ensuring that the law and order situation was brought under control.

Modi is scheduled to attend the first-anniversary celebration of the BJP government in the state Friday.

She demanded that the Prime Minister personally review the state’s law and order situation and take concrete steps to address it.

“The number of crimes against women and children is rising every day, yet the state government continues to boast about imaginary achievements,” Mallik said.

“The BJP’s slogan of ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia Pride) has now become a mockery,” she added.

Snehangini Chhuria pointed out that out of the ten most crime-prone states in the country, eight are governed by the BJP. She added that over the past year, serious crimes such as rape, abduction, and murder have seen a steep rise in Odisha.

Citing data presented in the State Assembly, Chhuria said that more than 3,054 rape cases were reported in the last year alone—an alarming indicator of the unsafe environment for women and children.

She further noted that over 600 police stations in Odisha had set up dedicated women and child help desks during the tenure of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, many of these desks are no longer functioning effectively, leaving victims helpless and unable to file complaints.

The BJD leaders urged the state government to wake up from its slumber and take immediate and effective steps to restore law and order. They warned that if no action is taken, they will intensify their agitation and take their protests to the streets.

