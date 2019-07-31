New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday supported a Bill for strict provision to evict unauthorised occupants from public premises.

While speaking on the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, BJD Parliamentary party leader Pinaki Misra said the Union government should make strong provisions in the Bill.

Misra said the government should have determined charges. He said if someone says that he would stay in the public premises for a few days, he must know the charges he has to pay.

Misra urged the government to bring a draconian law to curb this situation. “Please bring in a draconian law as people in public service must set an example and if they don’t do so, they must pay,” said Misra.

It is to be mentioned here that the Lok Sabha Wednesday passed the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019. The Bill lays down provision for eviction of unauthorised occupants from residential accommodation. It empowers the estate officer to use force to evict the residential accommodation if occupant fails to comply with the eviction order.