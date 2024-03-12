Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday supported the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while the opposition parties in the state criticised the BJP-led central government for enforcing the legislation ahead of the general elections.

BJD lawmaker Parsuram Dhada said, “The BJD welcomes the CAA as it is giving citizenship to the people and not taking away anyone’s rights to live in the country.”

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik December 17, 2019, had said “The Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with foreigners. The Biju Janata Dal MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made it clear that we do not support NRC. I would like to appeal to our citizens to let peace prevail and not indulge in rumour-mongering.”

The Congress, CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party criticised the BJP-led central government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 ahead of the election.

Speaking to PTI, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Odisha Assembly, Narasingha Mishra Monday said CAA was “strongly opposed” by a sizeable population of the country for which its implementation was delayed.

“Now, when the election is knocking at the door, the central government probably with the sole intention of creating disorder in the country to consolidate votes of a particular section of the society has come up with the notification”, he alleged.

Samajwadi Party Odisha president Rabi Behera alleged that the implementation of CAA on the eve of Roza-Ramdan month was meant for polarisation.

CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi said, “We are strongly opposing CAA because it has provision to provide citizenship on the basis of religion, which will not only create discrimination but also violate the basic rights given by our constitution”.

PTI