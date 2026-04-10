Bhubaneswar: BJD Friday said it will observe the death anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik April 17 as ‘Parbad Purusha Divas’ (Legendary Leader Day).

Addressing a press conference, BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, “The party leaders will observe Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary this year as ‘Prabad Purusha Divas’ across the state. The leaders at different levels, from block to district and assembly segment, are directed to observe the day in a big way.”

Fondly remembered as ‘Prabada Purusha’, Biju Patnaik died April 17, 1997.

Mishra said different activities like floral tributes, blood donation camps, intellectual discussions and other social works will be carried out on that day. He said the BJD has been observing the day every year as it carries the Biju legacy.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which carries the name of Biju Patnaik, ruled Odisha for 24 years from 2000 to 2024.

Mishra said instructions have been given to conduct intellectual discussions on the topic of Biju Babu’s role in the freedom struggle and the making of modern Odisha. Leaders of the party’s frontal organisations will assist in organising these events.

Meanwhile, a section of senior leaders like Bijoy Mohapatra, Pravat Tripathy, Amar Satpaty and others, some of whom were founder members of the BJD, but later expelled from the party by Naveen Patnaik, Friday announced to organise a massive memorial meeting to pay tribute to Biju Patnaik in a big way.

These leaders identify themselves with the ‘Biju legacy’, and claim that the BJD, headed by Naveen Patnaik, lacked the “ideology” of the legendary leaders.

Former BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said that leaders having respect towards Biju Patnaik would join a new platform named ‘Odisha Nagarik Manch’ to pay tribute to the legendary leader. The initiative aims to bring together individuals who genuinely love Odisha and are committed to protecting the state’s interests and self-respect, as Biju Patnaik, he said.

Replying to a question, Patnaik said, “Is Biju legacy only for his son? Biju Patnaik was a great hero of Odisha and therefore belongs to all who love Odia pride”.

Meanwhile, BJD MLA and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo criticised the group of leaders who claim to be torchbearers of Biju legacy.

“The people of Odisha have already certified who carries the Biju legacy. It is a fact that people of the state respect Biju Patnaik. But claiming his legacy and using it for politics is not acceptable. Their (expelled leaders) only aim is to break BJD as a B-Team of BJP in Odisha,” Sahoo alleged.

PTI