Pipili: BJD workers allegedly attacked BJP workers who participated in BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak’s rally at Raigurupur here Friday making the political atmosphere in the area volatile.

Protesting against the attack on them, Pattanayak, his followers and party workers staged a dharna on Delang-Raigurupur road.

According to the allegation, Ashrit’s campaigning rally was passing through Raigurupur area when some BJD workers allegedly attacked them. A BJP worker was injured in the attack. The attackers even damaged the vehicles that participated in the rally.

Demanding justice, Pattanayak and his followers staged a sit-in on Delang-Rayagurupur road.

During the run-up to the by-election to Pipili Assembly constituency which will be held April 17, the political atmosphere has become tense. However, it is to be seen how the BJD will counter the allegation.