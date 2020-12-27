Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said his party will intensify its fight for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly.

Addressing party workers here on the occasion of BJD’s 24th foundation day, Naveen said, “National parties remember women’s empowerment during elections and commit in their manifestos only to conveniently forget after winning the elections. BJD will keep reminding the national parties about this forgotten promise.”

Stating BJD will raise the issue at both national and state levels, he said, “From now on in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the legislative Assembly, BJD will raise the women’s reservation issue and remind national parties.”

Naveen said the BJD has become a social movement and women are the soul of this social movement. “We cannot deprive half of our population of their rights. They must have their rightful place in the political space of our country,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the BJD has been giving importance to women and has reserved 50 per cent seats for women in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

“Empowerment of women is the empowerment of the nation. No household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowerment of its women,” he said.

The BJD president reminded that former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik in 1992 created history nationwide by enacting 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayats, urban bodies and government jobs in the state.

Notably, women have generously voted for the regional party in every election and the party is trying to consolidate its vote bank further.

Speaking at the event, BJD general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das said the government has achieved so many goals at national and international levels only due to the hard work and dedication of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

PNN