Bhubaneswar: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP and Bajrang Dal for last week’s violence in Cuttack, Odisha’s ruling party Thursday said she should focus on her state instead of meddling in affairs beyond her territory.

A total of 31 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in clashes Saturday and Sunday while many shops were gutted or damaged in violence and arson in Cuttack that originated during the Durga idol immersion procession.

The administration imposed prohibitory orders for 36 hours and suspended internet services for 48 hours in two phases to bring the situation under control.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “It is not proper to comment on Mamata Banerjee. Everyone sees what is happening in Bengal. Odisha is a peaceful state. She should get more information on what is happening in Bengal.”

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata Wednesday, Banerjee had said, “Cuttack is burning today. See how attacks are made, how a communal riot is created. The BJP itself created it… Bajrang Dal also. I am sorry to say that these people will finish the country.