New Delhi: With the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance set to form the government in Jharkhand, several opposition parties Monday linked the mandate to the CAA and the NRC. They said people have demolished the ‘arrogance’ of the BJP, which attributed its defeat to local issues and ‘internal strife’ in the state.

Here’s what opposition leaders had to say about the Jharkhand poll results

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress leader): People want to hear from the government on employment, bread, water, forest, land, farming and trade, but the BJP tried its best to divide the people to hide its failed politics. Today the public’s answer has come. Congratulations to all the members of the grand alliance. Congratulations to Hemant Soren. Congratulations and love to the Congress workers.

P Chidambaram (Congress leader): The BJP is not unbeatable. The opposition parties should join forces and defeat the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo): People have faith Hemant Soren that he will fulfil their aspirations. That is why they have voted for the alliance.

Sharad Pawar (NCP leader): The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.

Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo): The Jharkhand results are a verdict against the NRC and the CAA. It reflects the public reaction to the arrogance of the BJP visible across the country.

