Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of BJP Tuesday demanded the resignation of State Planning Board Deputy Chairperson Sanjay Das Burma, a day after the body of his personal security guard was found from a river in Puri district under mysterious circumstances.

BJP state vice-president and Brahmagiri MLA L B Mohapatra said Das Burma should step down from the post he is holding after the victim’s family allegedly levelled charges against the planning board deputy chairperson.

“The Chief Minister should immediately expel Das Burma from the high office,” Mohapatra, a political rival of the BJD leader told reporters.

Das Burma’s personal security guard Chittaranjan Palai went missing on Saturday and his body was fished out from the river Nuanai Monday. The BJD leader’s close aide Jaga was injured in a road accident.

The family members said both Jaga and Palai had gone to a feast on Saturday. While Jaga got injured and was found on the roadside after an accident, how come Palai’s body was found in the river? asked Mohapatra.

Palai’s family members Tuesday met Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and demanded a Crime Branch investigation.

Das Burma also accompanied Palai’s father, uncle, brother and sister and met the Puri SP.

Suspecting abduction by friends, the family members of Palai had lodged a missing complaint at Puri Town Police Station. The police have registered a murder case based on the allegations made by the victim’s family.

Das Burma refused to comment on the allegations. He, however, said that the police were doing their job and the doubts will be cleared only after the investigation gets over.

