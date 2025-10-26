Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress Saturday accused the BJP government of being anti-tribal and anti-Scheduled Caste (SC), claiming that lakhs of job cardholders from these communities are being denied employment under the MGNREGA scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, spokesperson Rajani Kumar Mohanty said that despite promises of rapid development, the double-engine government has failed to deliver even after 16 months in office.

Mohanty alleged that MGNREGA funds have been sharply reduced from 2023 to 2025, forcing thousands of poor tribal and SC families into distress migration.

“With 52% of job cardholders from tribal and SC communities, any cut in MGNREGA funds directly affects them,” he said, noting that only 37 families have received 100 days of work this year.

Congress spokesperson Jayashree Patra demanded the immediate establishment of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency office and warned of a statewide agitation under the OPCC president’s leadership if the demand is ignored.