Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha Saturday launched the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) programme in the state.

The state government signed an MoU with the Union Education Ministry for the launch of PM-USHA programme in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan and state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The Centre will provide financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for different higher education institutions across Odisha for infrastructural and other developmental activities, Pradhan said describing August 31 as a landmark day towards strengthening the higher education landscape in Odisha.

“PM-USHA is an important initiative of the Centre towards implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, and carries Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to attain higher levels of access, equity, and excellence in the state higher education system with greater efficiency, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. While 60 per cent of allocated grants will be released by Centre and 40 per cent will be borne by the state,” he said.

The Union Education minister said the implementation of PM-USHA scheme in Odisha, will enable state universities to ramp up infrastructure and also their transformation into world-class multidisciplinary universities.

Odisha is blessed with talented human capital, he said, adding that both the Centre and the state are committed and working to make sure that Odisha’s youth are equipped and empowered with 21st-century knowledge and skills.

“Odisha and its human capital will be a beacon of hope for the world in this knowledge-based century and the times ahead,” Pradhan said.

He also mentioned about the Bonda tribe boy, who cracked NEET 2024 and secured a seat at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. “Odisha boasts of intellectual human capital and resource and these need to be tapped. The state will now be able to develop colleges and universities with approximately Rs 500 crore to be allocated by the Centre. Our target is to upskill one crore students of the state,” he said.

“The scope of education is much wider, It should not be contained within the political narrowness. We have launched the PM-USHA on the 81st day of the new government,” the chief minister said, adding that this initiative will transform Odisha’s education sector to world class level.

Manjhi said as per the BJP’s election manifesto, universities in the state will be accorded autonomy. This will also help meeting the sustainable development goals (SDG), revolutionize the education system and help remove regional imbalances.

“….Both central and state governments are giving special importance to the development of education sector in Odisha. Many groundbreaking initiatives are being taken under the direct supervision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi. The implementation of PM-USHA will significantly contribute to quality improvement, skill development and employment generation in higher education,” Majhi also said in a post on X.

PM-USHA scheme aims to improve the curriculum, teachers’ training, infrastructure, accreditation and employability and it also focuses on ensuring equity, access and excellence in higher education in states and union territories.

