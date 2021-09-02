Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly witnessed noisy scenes Thursday, leading to several adjournments. It happened as members of the opposition BJP and the Congress created a din over two different issues. The BJP sought immediate dismissal of Law Minister Pratap Jena for his alleged involvement in the Mahanaga double murder case. The Congress on the other hand tried to highlight the condition of the people in drought hit districts. Due to repeated disruption, Speaker Surjo Narayan Patro first adjourned the House for an hour and then twice till 4.00pm. Later he called an all-party meeting to end the imbroglio.

As soon as the House assembled on the second day of the Monsoon Session, BJP MLAs flocked to the Well of the House with posters demanding removal of Jena for his alleged involvement in the murder of saffron party leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral in January at Mahanaga near Salipur in Cuttack district.

“The law minister’s name was mentioned in the FIR, but the police submitted a charge-sheet against 12 persons, excluding Jena. The court of judicial magistrate first class in Salipur has directed the police to look into his involvement in the murder of two elderly BJP leaders in Cuttack district’s Mahanga area,” Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi told reporters.

“We brought up the issue and demanded his resignation. We have demanded that the speaker should remove Jena from the House. “We will continue to stage protest in the Assembly till our demand is met,” Majhi added.

Congress MLAs meanwhile stated that they are not satisfied with the answers given Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo regarding the drought situation in Odisha.

“We were not satisfied with the answers given by Arun Sahoo. We wanted a statement from the Revenue Minister but a proxy responded on the issue. He turned the attention of the House to other issues. A total of 27 districts have been hit by drought in the state. We want relief for the people in these districts,” pointed out lawmaker Suresh Routray.

BJD meanwhile accused the BJP of sticking to rhetoric and depriving others to discuss pertinent issues during the Monsoon Session. “BJP leaders are often seen talking about criminal cases and announcing verdicts as if they are judges. Every session they are adopting the same policy and depriving others from discussing important topis,” BJD leader Pramila Mallick told reporters.