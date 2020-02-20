Bhubaneswar: Dubbing the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Meenakshi Mishra ‘unfortunate’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha Thursday blamed the state government, Home department and Berhampur administration for the incident.

Condoling Mishra’s demise, the BJP women wing’s president Pravati Parida said that the BJD leader’s self-immolation is nothing less of a shame for women in general.

“The state government has miserably failed to ensure women’s safety. Had the state government and authorities been a bit sensitive, a precious life could have been saved. The police administration has no time to pay heed to her grievances. At a time when the police administration has no time for a ruling party leader, how can we expect justice for the commoners under 5T and Mo Sarkar. The lacklustre show by Odisha Police after every mishap is unfortunate,” Parida said.

If a commoner approaches the police s/he gets a cold shoulder. For whom the Mo Sarkar is working for? The fact that the ruling BJD is mum even after the death of its leader clearly shows how it respects the women, Parida said.

She urged the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and direct for a high-level probe into the issue.