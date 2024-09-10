Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra Tuesday demanded CBI probe into the killings of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati in 2008, minister Naba Kishore Das in 2023 and the alleged rape and murder of a teacher in 2021.

Mishra raised the issue during Zero Hour in the assembly and said he will continue with this demand irrespective of who is at the helm in the state.

He said the prime accused in the teacher’s rape and murder case, Govinda Sahu, died by suicide in Kantabanji sub-jail in Bolangir district in December 2022.

“It is difficult to believe the circumstances under which he (Sahu) was found dead,” the BJP legislator said.

The murder of the woman teacher in Kalahandi in October 2021 had sparked outrage across the state and it was alleged that a BJD minister was shielding the accused, president of a school in which she worked.

Mishra also raised the issue of BJD leader and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder. Das was shot dead allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector ahead of a programme at Brajarajnagar on January 29, 2023. The accused is in judicial custody and the trial is on.

The BJP MLA also demanded an investigation by the central agency into the killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati and four of his aides at his ashram at Jaleshpata in Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008. Kandhamal witnessed large-scale communal violence following the killing of Saraswati.

A local court in October 2013 sentenced eight people to life imprisonment in this case.

Mishra claimed that people do not have trust in the investigation by the Odisha Police during the BJD government and the new BJP government should hand over ther investigation to the CBI.

The saffron party came to power in the state defeating the BJD in June.

PTI