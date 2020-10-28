Lucknow: BJP MLA Alka Rai, widow of slain MLA Krishnanand Rai, has written an emotional letter to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging her not to help BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari had allegedly shot and killed Krishnanand Rai in 2005, but was later acquitted by court for lack of evidence. He is presently lodged in the Mohali jail in Punjab.

In her letter, Alka Rai has said that she has been fighting for justice for the past 14 years.

“Your party and your government in Punjab are shielding Ansari and have refused to shift him back to Uttar Pradesh. It is unbelievable that all this is happening without your or Rahulji’s knowledge. Mukhtar Ansari, professional criminal, has brought many families to ruin,” she said in the letter.

Alka further wrote that several like her were anxiously waiting for Mukhtar Ansari to be punished for his crimes.

She asked Priyanka to show sensitivity and help her in bringing the culprit to book.

Alka Rai is a BJP MLA from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur, the seat that her husband once held.

IANS