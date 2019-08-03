Bhubaneswar: The state Assembly Friday witnessed noisy scenes with BJP members protesting the passage of the first special supplementary expenditure ‘without’ discussion in the House.

The House has passed the special supplementary demand worth Rs 1443.12 crore allowing the state government to recoup the advance taken from the Odisha Contingency Fund (OCF) to finance the KALIA scheme and few other programmes during financial year 2018-19.

The issue was raised by BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi, who criticised the state government for passing the supplementary demand through Guillotine.

He said the first special supplementary statement of expenditure for ‘recoupment of advance’ from the OCF was passed Thursday afternoon, when the House was “not in order due to ruckus by Congress members”.

“The passage of supplementary demand without discussion is against democratic practice,” Majhi said. Agitating BJP members were seen rushing to the well of the House and attempting to climb the Speaker’s podium. They also shouted slogans, accusing the government of not taking the House into confidence.

Appeals by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Speaker SN Patro failed to pacify the saffron party members, as they continued to remain in the well for nearly 40 minutes. Arukha said the Appropriation Bill No 2 will be passed in the House in the evening. So, there is scope for discussion on the issue. The House was then adjourned till 3 pm.

The BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

In its memorandum, the BJP members alleged that the state government has increased the OCF from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1400 crore to spend the amount on KALIA scheme, Madhubabu Pension Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission just before the general election for political gain.

Seeking intervention of the Governor in the matter, the party demanded exemplary action against the state government.

