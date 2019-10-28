Mumbai: Amid suspense over the government formation, leaders of ruling allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, met Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari separately here Monday.

The first to call on the Governor was Shiv Sena’s Transport Minister in the outgoing cabinet Diwakar Raote, and BJP’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expected to reach the Raj Bhavan shortly, official sources said.

“I called on the Governor to extend Diwali greetings only. It has been my tradition for the past over five decades,” Raote said after emerging from the brief meeting.

He said there was no other (political) discussion and requested that “no political motives should be attributed to the courtesy call” on the Governor.

Fadnavis was also likely to call on the Governor shortly, but there was no confirmation on his agenda, though some say it could be to greet him on the festive occasion.

The BJP and Sena are currently engaged in a tug-of-war over the government formation, four days after the assembly results were announced October 24.

While Fadnavis has confidently reiterated that the BJP-Sena ‘Maha-Yutia’ (grand alliance) will return to power, the ally Sena has been playing hard ball, muddying the political waters.

Both parties are also engaged in luring independents to their fold to boost their numbers and strengthen their bargaining power.

IANS