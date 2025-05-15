Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJD in Odisha Thursday asked the BJP to prove its ‘patriotism’ by dismissing Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that the Shah’s statement showed the mindset of the BJP.

“On one hand, the BJP is organising Tiranga Yatra, and on the other hand, its minister is making hateful remarks against a female soldier. Isn’t it the double standard of the BJP?” she asked.

Samantsinghar said Colonel Qureshi belonged to a family of veterans and has been dedicatedly working for the nation for a long time.

“Colonel Qureshi does not need a certificate from people like Vijay Shah. The entire country recognises her patriotism,” she said.

Maintaining that Shah, the tribal affairs minister of Madhya Pradesh, has no moral right to continue in his post, she said, “Let the BJP come forward and dismiss the minister who could dare to make a comment about a brave female soldier of India.”

Colonel Qureshi had been at the forefront of press briefings on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Following public outrage and a stern direction from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, an FIR was registered against Shah Wednesday night.

Although the minister later said he was ready to apologise “ten times” for his comments, critics across the political spectrum termed the comment as a reflection of deep-seated prejudice.

