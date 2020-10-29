New Delhi: The BJP launched Thursday a scathing attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP alleged that the opposition party has been ‘mocking’ the Armed Forces. This criticism came after a video emerged. It shows a top Pakistani opposition leader saying that pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Islamabad as it feared an attack by India. The BJP said Rahul Gandhi should also be called ‘prince of Pakistan’

The video was tweeted by JP Nadda, the president of the BJP. In it PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq is seen speaking in Pakistan’s national assembly. He says that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Army chief General Bajwa were shivering and sweating during a meeting over reports that India would attack ‘that night at 9.00pm’, if Varthaman was not released. Sadiq also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had declined to attend the high-level meeting.

Wing Commander Varthaman landed in Pakistani custody following an aerial dogfight between Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pakistani pilots. This came after the Balakot airstrikes by India in 2019.

The BJP president took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light…”

Hitting out at the Congress, Nadda said the party ‘premised its entire campaign around keeping our Armed Forces weak’.

The Congress and its leaders ‘mocked our Armed Forces, questioned their valour. They tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get the latest Rafale aircraft,” Nadda said. The BJP chief added people of India rejected such politics and punished Congress.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stepped up the attack on the Congress. He dubbed Rahul Gandhi as the ‘prince of Pakistan’ and not only of Congress.

“Now I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi why he took up sides with those who were shivering and sweating in Pakistan due to fear of India. He is the prince of Pakistan and not only of Congress,” Patra said. “Political parties should be united on the issues of national interest. However, the Congress uses them for its divisive politics, Patra asserted.