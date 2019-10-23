Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the BJP has started ‘victory’ preparations at its headquarter here for October 24 when counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be taken up.

BJP officials have given order for 5000 ‘laddus’ and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting at the headquarters. Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the headquarters located near the Mantralaya or the State Secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10.00am Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

Voting for the total 288 seats was held October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%. The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena and other smaller parties.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance comprising the Shiv Sena and other parties.

“We know that we are returning to power for second time. Only curiosity is about numbers,” the official said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address reporters Thursday evening, he added.

