Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday announced to file FIR against Jajpur Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena for allegedly influencing the investigation process in the murder Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smitarani Biswal.

Jajpur district BJP president Gautam Ray told news persons here that the party will file criminal case against the SP in all the police stations of the district October 26 for alleged character assassination of deceased Smitarani in media.

Smitarani was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala block of the Jajpur district October 16, 2019. The police have arrested Rupesh Bhadra, the husband of the sarpanch of Haridaspur panchayat, in connection with the incident.

BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty Wednesday alleged that the SP was trying to suppress the case. He said, “Although seven days have passed, the district administration, district police and the state government have failed to arrest all other accused involved in the incident.”

Mohanty said, besides Rupesh two BJD Samiti members, a BJD Zilla Parishad member and an official of RAMCO cement company were present in the guest house at the time of the incident but the police have neither interrogated nor arrested them.

He also accused the police of not taking any step to seize the vehicle used for carrying the body of Smitarani to the guest house and also hospital.

Mohanty said the husband and the father of Smitarani alleged that she was murdered for not willing to include some ineligible people in the list of beneficiaries for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and in some other government welfare schemes.

The police, however, said it as a suicide.

The Jajpur SP said, Smitarani had affairs with Rupesh and she committed suicide following a squabble with him.

Both the BJP and the Congress have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the case to unravel the truth. The BJP had observed a 12-hour Jajpur bandh Monday demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident and strong action against the SP.

Meanwhile, the father and husband of Smitarani have also approached the Odisha Human Rights Commission and the Women Commission for justice.

The BJP vice president criticised the government for keeping mum on the murder of an officer on duty. The BDO, he said has not even filed an FIR in this regard.

Mohanty said though the Mahila Commission has visited the spot, it has not interacted with any family members of the deceased.

No government official, he said has so far met the family members of the deceased, he added.