New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital here, sources said Saturday.

Advani remains under observation. His condition is “stable”, hospital sources said.

He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

He had been admitted to the same hospital earlier this year.

The reason for this latest hospitalisation could not be immediately known.