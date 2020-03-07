Cuttack: Huge amount of black money has been used to influence the voters during the General Elections held last year.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money here, Saturday, under the chairmanship of SIT vice-chairman Justice Arijit Pasayat.

Officials of altogether 18 central and state government agencies including those from Election Commission of India (ECI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Odisha Crime Branch (CB), Income Tax department, Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Vigilance department of Odisha and Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commission in state attended the meeting.

It was revealed at the meeting that huge amount of cash, narcotic drugs and ornaments were distributed to influence the voters in the elections. The meeting also deliberated upon various measures to check the use of black money in elections in future.

As per a decision taken at the meeting, various agencies of the central and state governments will carry out frequent raids to prevent the use of black money to influence voters in elections.

“Officials of the ECI provided some information with regard to the use of black money in last General Elections. They also revealed details regarding the seized cash and narcotics during the polls. The meeting deliberated on measures to tackle the use of black money in elections,” said Justice Pasayat.

According to the SIT Vice-Chairman, the meeting also deliberated on measures to expedite the investigation of economic offences. It was revealed at the meeting that some people involved in cases related to economic offences have managed to get protection from the judiciary.

“The meeting stressed on proper coordination among various investigating agencies to check economic offences,” Justice Pasayat said.

Since its constitution, the SIT has held nine meetings to tackle the black money menace in the country. The first meeting of the SIT had been convened October 17, 2015. “We have submitted reports regarding our eight earlier meetings to the Apex Court. A report regarding today’s (March 7) meeting would be submitted to the court within two months,” Justice Pasayat added.