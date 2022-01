Beijing: Black Shark, the gaming phone sub-division of the Xiaomi group, has rolled out the teaser of the Black Shark 5 series, which indicates that it may go official as early as February in China.

According to GizmoChina, the line-up includes two models — Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro.

In terms of specifications, Black Shark 5 will feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is likely to come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

The Black Shark 5 Pro is expected to come with a bigger 6.8-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display that offers a 144hz refresh rate.

It may house a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to power the Black Shark 5 Pro.

Both models are likely to run on the latest Android 12 OS.

